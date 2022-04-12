7th Infantry Division and 3rd Marine Division participate in Yama Sakura 83 Opening Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Ryoji General Takemoto, Commanding General of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Western Army, Maj. General Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Michael A. Brooks, Assistant Commanding General of 3rd Marine Division, provide opening remarks for Yama Sakura 83 opening ceremony at Camp Kengun, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. Yama Sakura is a complex command post exercise that has been ongoing for over 40 years and continues to build the bilateral partnership of the strong US-JGSDF alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866613
|VIRIN:
|221204-Z-IS776-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109353458
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
