    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    Since 1940, Fourth Air Force has played a major role in our country's air defense. As the largest NAF in the Air Force Reserve with 18 units, one regional support group and more than 34,000 Reserve Citizen Airmen, we continue the mission of providing rapid global mobility ANYTIME, ANYWHERE!

    "Go Fourth" Director & Editor, Shevonne Cleveland (Fourth Air Force Public Affairs)
    Producer/Videographer (opening scene, ending montage and MARB footage) by Maj. Perry Covington, 452D AMW Public Affairs.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 19:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 866611
    VIRIN: 221202-F-HV400-944
    Filename: DOD_109353425
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #GoFourthAndConquer #ReserveCitizenAirmen #USAF

