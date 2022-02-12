video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since 1940, Fourth Air Force has played a major role in our country's air defense. As the largest NAF in the Air Force Reserve with 18 units, one regional support group and more than 34,000 Reserve Citizen Airmen, we continue the mission of providing rapid global mobility ANYTIME, ANYWHERE!



"Go Fourth" Director & Editor, Shevonne Cleveland (Fourth Air Force Public Affairs)

Producer/Videographer (opening scene, ending montage and MARB footage) by Maj. Perry Covington, 452D AMW Public Affairs.