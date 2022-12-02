Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: December 2, 2022

    JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) medically evacuated a Vietnamese fisherman to a higher level of medical care in Oceania, U.S. Army Soldiers participated in the opening ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 22 in India, and the 80th Fighter Squadron conducted flight operations in the Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 18:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 866610
    VIRIN: 221201-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109353411
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    news
    flight operations
    medical evacuation
    Yudh Abhyas
    Indo-Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

