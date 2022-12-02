Pacific News: December 2, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/866610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: The crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) medically evacuated a Vietnamese fisherman to a higher level of medical care in Oceania, U.S. Army Soldiers participated in the opening ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 22 in India, and the 80th Fighter Squadron conducted flight operations in the Republic of Korea.