On this Pacific News: The crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) medically evacuated a Vietnamese fisherman to a higher level of medical care in Oceania, U.S. Army Soldiers participated in the opening ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 22 in India, and the 80th Fighter Squadron conducted flight operations in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2022 18:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|866610
|VIRIN:
|221201-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109353411
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific News: December 2, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
