    BG GUIDRY - 86TH TD COMMAND MESSAGE

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Brig. Gen. Robert Guidry, Commanding General of the 86th Training Division, gives a description of the unit, and his command philosophy.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 866606
    VIRIN: 221204-A-YK713-1001
    Filename: DOD_109353167
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG GUIDRY - 86TH TD COMMAND MESSAGE, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    US Army Reserve
    86th Training Division
    army values

