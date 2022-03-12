Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, La

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoist crewmember Dec. 3, 2022, near Port Sulphur, Louisiana. The Carnival Valor crewmember was transported to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard footage by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866597
    VIRIN: 221204-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109352860
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, La, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Coast Guard
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT