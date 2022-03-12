Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, La

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoist crewmember Dec. 3, 2022, near Port Sulphur, Louisiana. The Carnival Valor crewmember was transported to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard footage by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2022 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866597
|VIRIN:
|221204-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109352860
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
