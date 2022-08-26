Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Defender 2022

    BULGARIA

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Lillard 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The Tennessee National Guard and Bulgarian Air Force conducted multiple training exercises during Falcon Defender 2022. The joint training is part of the United States Partnership Program which strengthens bonds between U.S. and NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 14:08
    VIRIN: 220826-Z-AQ246-668
    USAF National Guard Airforce Bulgaria

