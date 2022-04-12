Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dec 22 No Slack in No Time

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs staff reviews the events that took place in the last quarter of 2022 at Kingsley field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. 173rd FW Commander, Col. Lee Bouma also shares some thoughts on what is upcoming for the wing.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Team Kingsley
    Quarterly Broadcast

