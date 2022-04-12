Dec 22 No Slack in No Time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/866590" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs staff reviews the events that took place in the last quarter of 2022 at Kingsley field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. 173rd FW Commander, Col. Lee Bouma also shares some thoughts on what is upcoming for the wing.