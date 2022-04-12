The 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs staff reviews the events that took place in the last quarter of 2022 at Kingsley field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. 173rd FW Commander, Col. Lee Bouma also shares some thoughts on what is upcoming for the wing.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2022 11:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|866590
|VIRIN:
|221204-Z-F3914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109352819
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dec 22 No Slack in No Time, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT