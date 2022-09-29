III MEF Marines build confidence with hand-to-hand combat training

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marine Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, build camaraderie through hand-to-hand combat training during a unit physical fitness event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022. The event included a formation run, ground fighting, and pugil stick training, meant to boost camaraderie and morale among the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holland)
Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)
