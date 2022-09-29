Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Marines build confidence with hand-to-hand combat training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marine Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, build camaraderie through hand-to-hand combat training during a unit physical fitness event on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022. The event included a formation run, ground fighting, and pugil stick training, meant to boost camaraderie and morale among the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 23:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859868
    VIRIN: 221005-M-RV180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109255957
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Marines build confidence with hand-to-hand combat training, by LCpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

