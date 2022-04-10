Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard flies drones to conduct search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Dylan Zechman flies a drown on Pine Island, Florida, Oct. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard used drones post Hurricane Ian to conduct search and rescue operations in addition to damage assessments. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859862
    VIRIN: 221004-G-TR299-0459
    Filename: DOD_109255918
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard flies drones to conduct search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall, by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Florida
    Drone
    Pine Island
    storm22
    Hurricane Ian

