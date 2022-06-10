Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined ROK-US Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The Republic of Korea and the United States participated in a combined flyover event Oct 1, 2022 in honor of ROK's Armed Forces Day. Lt Col Albert Chang and Maj Oh, Dong Uk talk about the flyover event and elaborate on the strength of the ROK-US alliance. (Video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859860
    VIRIN: 221006-F-FG548-726
    Filename: DOD_109255915
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined ROK-US Flyover, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    flyover
    rok armed forces day
    rok-us

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT