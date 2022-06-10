Combined ROK-US Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Republic of Korea and the United States participated in a combined flyover event Oct 1, 2022 in honor of ROK's Armed Forces Day. Lt Col Albert Chang and Maj Oh, Dong Uk talk about the flyover event and elaborate on the strength of the ROK-US alliance. (Video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)