The Republic of Korea and the United States participated in a combined flyover event Oct 1, 2022 in honor of ROK's Armed Forces Day. Lt Col Albert Chang and Maj Oh, Dong Uk talk about the flyover event and elaborate on the strength of the ROK-US alliance. (Video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 22:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859860
|VIRIN:
|221006-F-FG548-726
|Filename:
|DOD_109255915
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined ROK-US Flyover, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT