Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Korea Pedestrian Laws

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    South Korea implemented new traffic rules to further protect pedestrians. (U.S. Army video SPC Maliyah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 859858
    VIRIN: 220729-A-NI057-090
    Filename: DOD_109255913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Korea Pedestrian Laws, by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pedestrians
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT