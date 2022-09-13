Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United on the ROK

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    United on the ROK is a magazine for the community by the community and are looking for community member to submit work. (U.S. Army video SPC Maliyah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 859857
    VIRIN: 220913-A-NI057-271
    Filename: DOD_109255912
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United on the ROK, by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT