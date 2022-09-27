Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MARDIV conducts an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division conduct an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill on Okinawa, Japan, initiating the deployment of the division’s Forward Command Element participating in KAMANDAG 6 in the Philippines, Sept. 27, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859853
    VIRIN: 220927-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_109255854
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MARDIV conducts an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    PresenceMatters
    KAMANDAG
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

