3D MARDIV conducts an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division conduct an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill on Okinawa, Japan, initiating the deployment of the division’s Forward Command Element participating in KAMANDAG 6 in the Philippines, Sept. 27, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)