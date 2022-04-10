Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 6-22: Night Patrols

    PHILIPPINES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines and Philippine Marines conduct night patrols using night vision optics during KAMANDAG 6, in San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859847
    VIRIN: 221004-M-EJ408-1153
    Filename: DOD_109255779
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: PH

    This work, KAMANDAG 6-22: Night Patrols, by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    KAMANDAG
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

