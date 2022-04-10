KAMANDAG 6-22: Night Patrols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines and Philippine Marines conduct night patrols using night vision optics during KAMANDAG 6, in San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)