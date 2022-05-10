Military members and civilians enjoy the National Night Out event, Oct. 4, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event observed annually in cities and towns across the U.S. and Canada, and at military bases worldwide. The event started 35 years ago and brings law enforcement officers and community members, including civic and neighborhood watch groups, together to promote partnerships in keeping communities safe from crime. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
Track Title: Goodtime Tonight
Composers: Camille Trust [ASCAP] 50%, Eric Ronick [ASCAP] 50%
Publishers: NSLE Music [ASCAP] 100%
Album: It's All Happening Vol. 4
Catalog Number: EM3030
Track Number: EM3030-76
Labels: ELIAS Music
German label code: LC 91602
ISRC: QZ-3PZ-22-00281
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:40
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|859817
|VIRIN:
|221005-F-GY993-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109255084
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Night Out at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT