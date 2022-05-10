Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Military members and civilians enjoy the National Night Out event, Oct. 4, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event observed annually in cities and towns across the U.S. and Canada, and at military bases worldwide. The event started 35 years ago and brings law enforcement officers and community members, including civic and neighborhood watch groups, together to promote partnerships in keeping communities safe from crime. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 859817
    VIRIN: 221005-F-GY993-0001
    Filename: DOD_109255084
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    SFS
    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA
    #NNO
    502SFG

