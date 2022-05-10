National Night Out at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military members and civilians enjoy the National Night Out event, Oct. 4, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event observed annually in cities and towns across the U.S. and Canada, and at military bases worldwide. The event started 35 years ago and brings law enforcement officers and community members, including civic and neighborhood watch groups, together to promote partnerships in keeping communities safe from crime. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



Track Title: Goodtime Tonight

Composers: Camille Trust [ASCAP] 50%, Eric Ronick [ASCAP] 50%

Publishers: NSLE Music [ASCAP] 100%

Album: It's All Happening Vol. 4

Catalog Number: EM3030

Track Number: EM3030-76

Labels: ELIAS Music

German label code: LC 91602

ISRC: QZ-3PZ-22-00281