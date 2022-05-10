Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing WHAT THE WOT SERIES (EPISODE #2)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    WHAT THE WOT SERIES (EPISODE #2)

    688th Cyberspace Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe provide Wing Optimization
    Transformation (WOT) updates to the Wing and answer questions for the second episode of the "What the WOT" series.

    The Wing Optimization and Transformation aims to optimize and transform
    688th Cyberspace Wing operational structure and authorities within
    enterprise network and security operations through design of NOC/SOC
    organization (to include integrated engineering capability) in order to
    enhance mission effectiveness.

    The What the WOT series has a goal to enhance open communication from all
    Airman and create a shared understanding across the Wing about the
    transformation.

    688th Cyberspace Wing Command team encourages Wingmen to submit anonymous questions via the Wing Optimization Transformation Sharepoint, by EMAIL to the CAG, or via the Wing QR Code to fuel the series.
    Every Airmen is a spokesperson, Every Airmen is a stakeholder.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:43
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:11:26
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    TAGS

    cyber
    688th cyberspace wing
    688cw
    a staff
    wing optimization transformation

