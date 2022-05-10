176th LRS supports Operation Merbok Response

Arctic Guardians of the 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron support 144th Airlift Squadron and 211th Rescue Squadron airlift operations in support of Operation Merbok Response. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859813
|VIRIN:
|221005-O-ZY202-939
|Filename:
|DOD_109255067
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
