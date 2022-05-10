Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th LRS supports Operation Merbok Response

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Arctic Guardians of the 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron support 144th Airlift Squadron and 211th Rescue Squadron airlift operations in support of Operation Merbok Response. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:39
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    This work, 176th LRS supports Operation Merbok Response, by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AKANG #ArcticGuardians #176thLogisticsReadinessSquadron

