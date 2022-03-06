A look back at the training and mission for the Army airborne operations on D-Day as told by the men who jumped.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859808
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-KQ181-752
|Filename:
|DOD_109255061
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day: Through the Eyes of an Airborne Soldier, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT