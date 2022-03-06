Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day: Through the Eyes of an Airborne Soldier

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A look back at the training and mission for the Army airborne operations on D-Day as told by the men who jumped.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859808
    VIRIN: 220603-A-KQ181-752
    Filename: DOD_109255061
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day: Through the Eyes of an Airborne Soldier, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Operation
    82nd
    101st
    Airborne
    D-Day

