U.S. Air Force Jeff Jones, Lightweight Machine Gun Course instructor, center, briefs U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Gracen Ponnath on firing adjustments and targeting during the live firing portion of the qualification course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859799
|VIRIN:
|221003-F-FV908-1049
|Filename:
|DOD_109254971
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX , US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lightweight machine gun training, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
