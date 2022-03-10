Lightweight machine gun training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Blain Hale, student, sends checks his weapon and then sends bullets down the target range from a M240 medium machine gun while U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Barbosa, NCOIC Lightweight Machine Gun Course instructor provides feedback during the live firing portion of the qualification course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)