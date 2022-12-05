ACFT - Sprint Drag Carry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859792" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An informational video with an initial entry Soldier, PFC Joshua Soriano, about how he trains for the Sprint Drag Carry and what motivates him to be the best Soldier he can be.