An informational video with an initial entry Soldier, PVT Samantha Powers, about how she trains for the Hand Release Push-up and what motivates her to be the best Soldier she can be.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859790
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-HO992-623
|Filename:
|DOD_109254909
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACFT - Hand Release Push-ups, by SPC Giselle Gonzalez, SGT Angel Heraldez and SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT