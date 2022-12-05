Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACFT - Deadlift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez, Sgt. Angel Heraldez and Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    An informational video with an initial entry Soldier, PVT Lekalveon Pipkins, about how he trains for the Deadlift and what motivates him to be the best Soldier he can be.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859789
    VIRIN: 220512-A-HO992-515
    Filename: DOD_109254908
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT - Deadlift, by SPC Giselle Gonzalez, SGT Angel Heraldez and SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motivation
    AIT
    Deadlift
    squat
    Initial Entry
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT