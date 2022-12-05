ACFT - Standing Power Throw

An informational video with an initial entry Soldier, SPC Cameron Hershberger, about how he trains for the Standing Power Throw and the skill involved with throwing at the correct angle to send the medicine ball the farthest.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859788
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-HO992-330
|Filename:
|DOD_109254906
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
