    ACFT - Standing Power Throw

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez, Sgt. Angel Heraldez and Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    An informational video with an initial entry Soldier, SPC Cameron Hershberger, about how he trains for the Standing Power Throw and the skill involved with throwing at the correct angle to send the medicine ball the farthest.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859788
    VIRIN: 220512-A-HO992-330
    Filename: DOD_109254906
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    skill
    AIT
    overhead
    Initial Entry
    ACFT
    Standing Power Throw

