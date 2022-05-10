AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 93: All about the C-17 Globemaster III history and sustainment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For nearly three decades, the C-17 Globemaster III has provided the bulk of airlift for the Air Force.



When something absolutely positively has to get there, the C-17 is the aircraft for the job. The prime example is its performance in the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation airlift in U.S. history. The C-17 was key in evacuating more than 124,000 people over 17 days at the end of August 2021.



“When you think back about the last few weeks in August, and just the turmoil that all happened in a very short period of time, the C-17 was kind of the foundation for that entire operation,” said Col. Amanda Okeson, Senior Materiel Leader for the C-17 Division headquartered at Robins AFB, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)