For nearly three decades, the C-17 Globemaster III has provided the bulk of airlift for the Air Force.
When something absolutely positively has to get there, the C-17 is the aircraft for the job. The prime example is its performance in the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation airlift in U.S. history. The C-17 was key in evacuating more than 124,000 people over 17 days at the end of August 2021.
“When you think back about the last few weeks in August, and just the turmoil that all happened in a very short period of time, the C-17 was kind of the foundation for that entire operation,” said Col. Amanda Okeson, Senior Materiel Leader for the C-17 Division headquartered at Robins AFB, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 93: All about the C-17 Globemaster III history and sustainment, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
C-17 provides ‘maneuver’ for the joint force
