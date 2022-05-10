Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 93: All about the C-17 Globemaster III history and sustainment

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    For nearly three decades, the C-17 Globemaster III has provided the bulk of airlift for the Air Force.

    When something absolutely positively has to get there, the C-17 is the aircraft for the job. The prime example is its performance in the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation airlift in U.S. history. The C-17 was key in evacuating more than 124,000 people over 17 days at the end of August 2021.

    “When you think back about the last few weeks in August, and just the turmoil that all happened in a very short period of time, the C-17 was kind of the foundation for that entire operation,” said Col. Amanda Okeson, Senior Materiel Leader for the C-17 Division headquartered at Robins AFB, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:41
    Category: Interviews
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    C-17 provides &lsquo;maneuver&rsquo; for the joint force

    C-17
    Sustainment
    Globemaster III
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

