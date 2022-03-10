Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Test Wing kicks off San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football matchup with roaring flyover

    SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 412th Test Wing launched 419 Flight Test Squadron’s B-1B Lancer from Edwards Air Force Base, California, to conduct a flyover during NFL Monday Night Football’s San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams game at Levi's Stadium, October 3. (U.S. Air Force video by Adam Bowles)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859763
    VIRIN: 221003-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109254579
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 412th Test Wing kicks off San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football matchup with roaring flyover, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

