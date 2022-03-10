412th Test Wing kicks off San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football matchup with roaring flyover

The 412th Test Wing launched 419 Flight Test Squadron’s B-1B Lancer from Edwards Air Force Base, California, to conduct a flyover during NFL Monday Night Football’s San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams game at Levi's Stadium, October 3. (U.S. Air Force video by Adam Bowles)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 11:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859763
|VIRIN:
|221003-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109254579
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SANTA CLARA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
