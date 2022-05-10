Spc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom, assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps, speaks about day seven of the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, NC, Oct. 5, 2022. The competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859760
|VIRIN:
|221005-A-NJ170-944
|Filename:
|DOD_109254569
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Day 7 Standup, by SPC Jacob Bradford and PFC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
