Robert Silvers, Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, met with law enforcement from the NYPD and the New York and New Jersey Port Authority at LaGuardia Airport Sept. 29, 2022, to discuss the security of the air travel system and the potential threat drones may pose along with the need for Congress to renew and expand DHS authorities to address this threat.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859758
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-CA123-0021
|Filename:
|DOD_109254527
|Length:
|00:06:48
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHS Officials Meet with NY Law Enforcement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
