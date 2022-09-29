DHS Officials Meet with NY Law Enforcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Robert Silvers, Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, met with law enforcement from the NYPD and the New York and New Jersey Port Authority at LaGuardia Airport Sept. 29, 2022, to discuss the security of the air travel system and the potential threat drones may pose along with the need for Congress to renew and expand DHS authorities to address this threat.