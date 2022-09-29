Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHS Officials Meet with NY Law Enforcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    Robert Silvers, Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, met with law enforcement from the NYPD and the New York and New Jersey Port Authority at LaGuardia Airport Sept. 29, 2022, to discuss the security of the air travel system and the potential threat drones may pose along with the need for Congress to renew and expand DHS authorities to address this threat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859758
    VIRIN: 210520-A-CA123-0021
    Filename: DOD_109254527
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHS Officials Meet with NY Law Enforcement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Airport
    drones
    DHS
    Air Travel Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT