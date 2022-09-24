Why did the LCAC cross the road?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Why did the U.S. Navy amphibious craft cross the road?

To get to the McKinley Climatic Lab for testing!



The Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle arrived at the base Sept. 24. to begin two weeks of weather testing at the lab. (U.S. Air Force video by Ilka Cole & Jennifer Vollmer)