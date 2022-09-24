Why did the U.S. Navy amphibious craft cross the road?
To get to the McKinley Climatic Lab for testing!
The Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle arrived at the base Sept. 24. to begin two weeks of weather testing at the lab. (U.S. Air Force video by Ilka Cole & Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859751
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-DH002-034
|Filename:
|DOD_109254472
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why did the LCAC cross the road?, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS
Eglin Air Force Base
