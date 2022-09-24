Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why did the LCAC cross the road?

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Why did the U.S. Navy amphibious craft cross the road?
    To get to the McKinley Climatic Lab for testing!

    The Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle arrived at the base Sept. 24. to begin two weeks of weather testing at the lab. (U.S. Air Force video by Ilka Cole & Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859751
    VIRIN: 221004-F-DH002-034
    Filename: DOD_109254472
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    LCAC
    Eglin
    96th Test Wing
    McKinley Climatic Lab
    Navy amphibious craft

