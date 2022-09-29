Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI responds to Hurricane Ian

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Walker Field and Sgt. Maj. Edwin Mota provide base updates in regards to the depot’s current posturing efforts in anticipation of destructive weather.
    For the families of recruits in training, know leaders at every echelon throughout the Recruit Training Regiment remain here and are committed to the welfare and safety of your recruit.
    For Marines and families here in Beaufort, the command leadership has reduced requirements to support depot operations on Friday. Your individual chain-of-command will provide information to each of you about the essential personnel policy.
    Additionally, facilities across the base will be closed on Friday including the commissary, PX, etc. A shelter in place warning will likely be in effect for tomorrow across the base for all residents. The announcement will play across the depot's mass notification system when it is enacted.
    In an effort to allow Emergency Management Services to do their jobs unabated, we ask all residents to please remain off the roads and in your residence until the all clear notification is given.
    We appreciate your patience and support during this time and we welcome all questions. Please continue to monitor our official command website and social media pages for additional information and updates.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 09:33
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Parris Island
    ERR
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

