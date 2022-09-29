MCRDPI responds to Hurricane Ian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Walker Field and Sgt. Maj. Edwin Mota provide base updates in regards to the depot’s current posturing efforts in anticipation of destructive weather.

For the families of recruits in training, know leaders at every echelon throughout the Recruit Training Regiment remain here and are committed to the welfare and safety of your recruit.

For Marines and families here in Beaufort, the command leadership has reduced requirements to support depot operations on Friday. Your individual chain-of-command will provide information to each of you about the essential personnel policy.

Additionally, facilities across the base will be closed on Friday including the commissary, PX, etc. A shelter in place warning will likely be in effect for tomorrow across the base for all residents. The announcement will play across the depot's mass notification system when it is enacted.

In an effort to allow Emergency Management Services to do their jobs unabated, we ask all residents to please remain off the roads and in your residence until the all clear notification is given.

We appreciate your patience and support during this time and we welcome all questions. Please continue to monitor our official command website and social media pages for additional information and updates.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)