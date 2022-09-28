Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI responds to Hurricane Ian

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Walker Field, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, has made the decision to shelter in-place here at Parris Island during Hurricane Ian.
    Over the next twenty four hours, we will take protective measures to safeguard our base against the potential destructive weather.
    The base is expected to begin seeing effects from the storm on Thursday. All training to include the Crucible for Bravo and November Companies will be completed before any potential impacts from the storm are expected.
    The safety of our recruits, permanent personnel and families continues to be our primary concern and every decision we make is with their safety in mind.
    We appreciate your patience and support during this time and we welcome all questions. Please continue to monitor our official command website and social media pages for additional information and updates
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022
    Category: PSA
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Parris Island
    ERR
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

