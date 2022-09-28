MCRDPI responds to Hurricane Ian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Walker Field, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, has made the decision to shelter in-place here at Parris Island during Hurricane Ian.

Over the next twenty four hours, we will take protective measures to safeguard our base against the potential destructive weather.

The base is expected to begin seeing effects from the storm on Thursday. All training to include the Crucible for Bravo and November Companies will be completed before any potential impacts from the storm are expected.

The safety of our recruits, permanent personnel and families continues to be our primary concern and every decision we make is with their safety in mind.

We appreciate your patience and support during this time and we welcome all questions. Please continue to monitor our official command website and social media pages for additional information and updates

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)