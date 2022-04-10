Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK-US conduct combined squadron flight & precision bombing training

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2022

    Video by Jeremy Buddemeier 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    The Republic of Korea and United States conduct combined attack squadron flight and precision bombing on Oct. 4, 2022, at Jikdo range following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch.

    Four ROK Air Force F-15Ks and four U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters participated in the combined attack squadron flight. South Korea and the U.S. demonstrated their capability to conduct precision strikes.

    The commitment to the defense of South Korea remains ironclad.

    (Photos and videos courtesy of ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859713
    VIRIN: 221004-O-D0486-1007-K
    Filename: DOD_109253899
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    F-16
    ROK
    U.S. Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    U.S. ROK-US Alliance
    ROK Air Force F-15K

