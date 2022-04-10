ROK-US conduct combined squadron flight & precision bombing training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Republic of Korea and United States conduct combined attack squadron flight and precision bombing on Oct. 4, 2022, at Jikdo range following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch.



Four ROK Air Force F-15Ks and four U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters participated in the combined attack squadron flight. South Korea and the U.S. demonstrated their capability to conduct precision strikes.



The commitment to the defense of South Korea remains ironclad.



(Photos and videos courtesy of ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff).