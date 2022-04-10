Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots step and preform preflight check

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 35th Fighter Squadron, also known as the Pantons, step and perform a preflight check on a F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Oct. 4, 2022. The 35th Fighter Squadron dates back more than 100 years, to 1917.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 02:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859712
    VIRIN: 221004-F-HF074-1001
    Filename: DOD_109253891
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots step and preform preflight check, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #F16 #PreFlightCheck #Takeoffs #Launch #PANTONS #WolfPack #8thFW #8FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT