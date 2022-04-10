Pilots from the 35th Fighter Squadron, also known as the Pantons, step and perform a preflight check on a F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Oct. 4, 2022. The 35th Fighter Squadron dates back more than 100 years, to 1917.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 02:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859712
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-HF074-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253891
|Length:
|00:07:42
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots step and preform preflight check, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT