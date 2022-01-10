221005-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (Oct. 5, 2022) The fire department onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka holds an open house. The event was held in conjunction with the annual fire prevention week. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 23:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859702
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253837
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds Open Firehouse, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fire department
Fire prevention
CFAY
Yokosuka
LEAVE A COMMENT