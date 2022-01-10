Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds Open Firehouse

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    221005-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (Oct. 5, 2022) The fire department onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka holds an open house. The event was held in conjunction with the annual fire prevention week. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 23:30
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds Open Firehouse, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

