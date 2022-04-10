The 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron begin to clear roads in Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Islands, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Oct. 3, 2022. The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron stationed at Camp Blanding, Florida, is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team comprised of Florida Air National Guardsmen that provide rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson and Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)
|10.04.2022
|10.05.2022 08:45
|Package
|859701
|221004-Z-VO874-2001
|DOD_109253836
|00:01:15
|FL, US
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|CAPTIVA, FL, US
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|PINE ISLAND, FL, US
|SANIBEL, FL, US
|STARKE, FL, US
|0
|0
This work, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron- Hurricane Ian Response, by SrA Jacob Hancock and SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
