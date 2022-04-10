202nd RED HORSE Squadron- Hurricane Ian Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859701" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron begin to clear roads in Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Islands, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Oct. 3, 2022. The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron stationed at Camp Blanding, Florida, is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team comprised of Florida Air National Guardsmen that provide rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson and Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)