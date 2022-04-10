Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    202nd RED HORSE Squadron- Hurricane Ian Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron begin to clear roads in Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Islands, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Oct. 3, 2022. The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron stationed at Camp Blanding, Florida, is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team comprised of Florida Air National Guardsmen that provide rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson and Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 08:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859701
    VIRIN: 221004-Z-VO874-2001
    Filename: DOD_109253836
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FL, US
    Hometown: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
    Hometown: CAPTIVA, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: PINE ISLAND, FL, US
    Hometown: SANIBEL, FL, US
    Hometown: STARKE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron- Hurricane Ian Response, by SrA Jacob Hancock and SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    Fort Myers Beach
    Pine Island
    Sanibel
    Hurricane Ian
    Captiva

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT