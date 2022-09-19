Pride in the Work (Unbranded Release)

Boat captains Tara Reynolds, Brendan Drinkwater, and Kevin Gormley discuss how their professional efforts impact the Norfolk Harbor and Chesapeake Bay during a behind the scenes look into their daily operations.
Brendan's vessel, the Harrell, is put into action primarily to ensure the safety of transiting vessels by removing floating or sunken debris from the waterways while Tara's vessel, the Ewell, is used to conduct 3D-surveying of the harbor floor to ensure it's both deep and wide enough to allow large ships to transit safely.
With the Port of Virginia and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the vicinity, their efforts to keep the harbor safe impact both the economy and safety of the Commonwealth and our Nation.
Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 23:06
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|859700
VIRIN:
|220919-A-HU469-155
Filename:
|DOD_109253811
Length:
|00:07:32
Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
