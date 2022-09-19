Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride in the Work (Unbranded Release)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Boat captains Tara Reynolds, Brendan Drinkwater, and Kevin Gormley discuss how their professional efforts impact the Norfolk Harbor and Chesapeake Bay during a behind the scenes look into their daily operations.

    Brendan's vessel, the Harrell, is put into action primarily to ensure the safety of transiting vessels by removing floating or sunken debris from the waterways while Tara's vessel, the Ewell, is used to conduct 3D-surveying of the harbor floor to ensure it's both deep and wide enough to allow large ships to transit safely.

    With the Port of Virginia and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the vicinity, their efforts to keep the harbor safe impact both the economy and safety of the Commonwealth and our Nation.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 23:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859700
    VIRIN: 220919-A-HU469-155
    Filename: DOD_109253811
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Pride in the Work (Unbranded Release), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Debris Removal
    Survey Vessel
    Federal Waterways

