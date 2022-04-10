Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel south of Kodiak, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a crewmember from the vessel Palona, approximately 450 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022.

    An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:00 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed crew.

    U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 00:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859698
    VIRIN: 221004-G-AE983-756
    Filename: DOD_109253760
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel south of Kodiak, Alaska, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Air Station Kodiak
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    LifeMed
    Palona

