A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a crewmember from the vessel Palona, approximately 450 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022.
An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:00 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed crew.
U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859698
|VIRIN:
|221004-G-AE983-756
|Filename:
|DOD_109253760
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel south of Kodiak, Alaska, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
