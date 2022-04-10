SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2022) – Firefighters, from the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD), board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) for an integrated firefighting drill as a part of the San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022, Oct. 4, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859685
|VIRIN:
|221004-N-HV010-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253618
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors from the USS Princeton and Firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department Conduct an Integrated Firefighting Training Session, by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
