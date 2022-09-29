Operation Merbok Response Interviews

Alaska National Guard and Alaska Air National Guard speak about their experience responding to Typhoon Merbok at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 29, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|09.29.2022
|10.04.2022 19:20
|Interviews
|859684
|220929-F-CO451-028
|DOD_109253587
|00:08:19
|AK, US
|2
|2
