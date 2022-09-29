Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Merbok Response Interviews

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard and Alaska Air National Guard speak about their experience responding to Typhoon Merbok at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 29, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 19:20
    Location: AK, US

    Disaster Relief
    Alaska National Guard
    JBER
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Operation Merbok Response

