    Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) Sailors Participate in Community Relations During SFFW

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Terrin Hartman 

    Navy Region Southwest

    221003-N-VX158-1037 San Francisco (Oct. 3, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), participate in a community relations event during San Francisco Fleet Week. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859681
    VIRIN: 221003-N-VX158-1037
    Filename: DOD_109253546
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    This work, Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) Sailors Participate in Community Relations During SFFW, by PO3 Terrin Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

