    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Silver Star Medal awardee Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson fought in series of amphibious assault campaigns in World War II

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division presented the Silver Star Medal today to U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson who fought in World War II from November 1942 to June 1944. Nelson, 107 years old, was approved for the Silver Star Medal on June 22, 2022, by the Army’s Human Resources Command.
    Nelson was drafted into the U.S. Army on July 14, 1941, from Fort Crook, Nebraska. He entered World War II with F Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, as part of Operation Torch in Morocco. Following intense fighting in Northern Africa, Nelson participated in Operation Husky in Sicily, and Operations Avalanche and Shingle in Italy. In total, Nelson participated in six amphibious landings and lived in austere and dangerous conditions for two years during 3rd Infantry Division’s World War II campaign. During his wartime service, he sustained three gunshot wounds and was eventually discharged from the Army in June 1945.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Star Medal awardee Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson fought in series of amphibious assault campaigns in World War II, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWII
    3rd ID

