    Alaska National Guard assists the communities of Western Alaska in storm recovery after Typhoon Merbok

    GOLOVIN, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    As part of the Alaska Organized Militia, more than 130 Guardsmen from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard deployed across the western coast to help communities recover from storm damage and severe flooding. This video is to commemorate the hard work and effort that our Airmen and Soldiers have made during Operation Merbok Response.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard assists the communities of Western Alaska in storm recovery after Typhoon Merbok, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response
    Golovin

