Alaska National Guard assists the communities of Western Alaska in storm recovery after Typhoon Merbok

As part of the Alaska Organized Militia, more than 130 Guardsmen from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard deployed across the western coast to help communities recover from storm damage and severe flooding. This video is to commemorate the hard work and effort that our Airmen and Soldiers have made during Operation Merbok Response.