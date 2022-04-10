As part of the Alaska Organized Militia, more than 130 Guardsmen from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard deployed across the western coast to help communities recover from storm damage and severe flooding. This video is to commemorate the hard work and effort that our Airmen and Soldiers have made during Operation Merbok Response.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 17:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859653
|VIRIN:
|220928-Z-AJ907-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253373
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|GOLOVIN, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guard assists the communities of Western Alaska in storm recovery after Typhoon Merbok, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT