Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Lethal Shadow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing provided fueling operations for the 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during Operation Lethal Shadow at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 27. 2022. Operation Lethal Shadow is an Agile Combat Employment exercise that tests long-range attack capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859650
    VIRIN: 220927-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_109253364
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lethal Shadow, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shadow
    ACE
    AMC
    Aviation
    Lethal
    LRAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT