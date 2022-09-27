The 19th Airlift Wing provided fueling operations for the 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during Operation Lethal Shadow at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 27. 2022. Operation Lethal Shadow is an Agile Combat Employment exercise that tests long-range attack capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859650
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253364
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Lethal Shadow, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
