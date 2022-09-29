Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Exercise Validation Global Griffin 09-22

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Last week, The 319th Reconnaissance Wing showcased their ability to provide combat ready airmen and airpower to the fight and practiced Agile Combat Employment capabilities! Watch the video to see how the #Griffins were tested throughout Readiness Exercise Validation Global Griffin 09-22 and how we proved we are #ReadyAF!

    This work, Readiness Exercise Validation Global Griffin 09-22, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Griffins
    Defenders of Liberty
    319 RW
    readyAF

