Last week, The 319th Reconnaissance Wing showcased their ability to provide combat ready airmen and airpower to the fight and practiced Agile Combat Employment capabilities! Watch the video to see how the #Griffins were tested throughout Readiness Exercise Validation Global Griffin 09-22 and how we proved we are #ReadyAF!
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 16:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859649
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-VD885-034
|Filename:
|DOD_109253329
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Exercise Validation Global Griffin 09-22, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
