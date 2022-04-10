3rd Infantry Division presents Silver Star award to 107-year-old World War II veteran

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division presents the Silver Star Medal to Harold Nelson, a 107-year-old World War II veteran and Dogface Soldier, on Fort Carson, Colorado, October 4, 2022. The Army Board for Corrections of Military Records awarded Nelson the Silver Star based on his detailed account of combat while serving in 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID, during World War II and a letter from his then commander, Capt. James Pearman Jr. During the ceremony, 3rd ID also inducted Nelson into the Marne Hall of Fame for his conspicuous gallantry while in combat and to honor his legacy for generations to come. Nelson participated in Operation Torch and engaged in intense fighting in Morocco and Algeria and then moved by convoy to Tunisia. In July 1943, Nelson took part in Operation Husky and invaded Sicily, Italy. Nelson’s unit made an amphibious landing under intense machine gun and mortar fire from enemy forces. Nelson’s unit left Sicily and once again boarded troop ships and was transported to Salerno, Italy, where intense combat operations continued. Nelson and his unit crossed the chest-deep Volturno River under the cover of night while engaged by enemy forces. Nelson’s unit moved by boat from Salerno to Anzio and participated in Operation Shingle. Nelson supported operations to help liberate Anzio. His unit continued to move north through Italy under constant engagement from enemy forces. As the U.S. Army prepared for the invasion of southern France during Operation Dragoon in 1944, Nelson accrued enough combat action points to return back to Wolbach, Nebraska and to his wife Frances. In total, Nelson said he participated in six amphibious landings and sustained three gunshot wounds during his wartime service, receiving two Purple Heart awards and a Bronze Star Medal for his actions in combat and was discharged in June 1945. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)