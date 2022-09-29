Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Damage from Hurricane Ian is shown across MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859644
    VIRIN: 220929-F-UA699-1001
    Filename: DOD_109253232
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: FL, US

    This work, MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Florida
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

