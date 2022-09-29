MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian

Damage from Hurricane Ian is shown across MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859644
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-UA699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253232
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
