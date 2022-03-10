Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGMTC Spotlight: Sniper School

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Bradly Fryar, senior instructor at the National Guard Sniper School 1-233 RTI, gives an interview to the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center about their sniper school at Camp Robinson, Ark., Oct. 3, 2022. (National Guard Video by Pfc. William De Oliveira)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859637
    VIRIN: 221004-Z-XQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_109253161
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGMTC Spotlight: Sniper School, by PV2 William De Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    Training
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

