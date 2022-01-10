Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ft. Myers Aerial Footage Post Hurricane Ian

    FT. MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Footage taken from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter of the Ft. Myers area post.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859635
    VIRIN: 221001-Z-CV219-1002
    Filename: DOD_109253133
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: FT. MYERS, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ft. Myers Aerial Footage Post Hurricane Ian, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22
    22DODHurricane

