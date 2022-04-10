Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford Departs Norfolk on Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 4, 2022) The Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 4. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859633
    VIRIN: 221004-N-GN619-1002
    Filename: DOD_109253120
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Departs Norfolk on Deployment, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    US 2nd Fleet
    CVN 78
    deployment
    GRF
    Warship 78
    GRFCSG

