USS Gerald R. Ford Departs Norfolk on Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 4, 2022) The Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 4. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)