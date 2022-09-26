Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WR-ALC IG Superintendent wins as wingman, wrangler

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    What does the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Inspector General's Office and competitive horseback riding have in common? The similarities may surprise you. See how Master Sgt. Stephen Harris, WR-ALC IG superintendent is using lessons learned on the job to find success in the saddle.

    (U.S. Air Force video story Rodney Speed and Kisha Foster Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 14:58
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Robins Air Force Base
    Warner Robins Air Logistic Complex

