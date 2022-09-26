What does the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Inspector General’s Office and competitive horseback riding have in common? The similarities may surprise you. See how Master Sgt. Stephen Harris, WR-ALC IG superintendent is using lessons learned on the job to find success in the saddle.
(U.S. Air Force video story Rodney Speed and Kisha Foster Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859627
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-MW167-218
|Filename:
|DOD_109253049
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WR-ALC IG Superintendent wins as wingman, wrangler, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT